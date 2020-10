Super Junior's ballad unit is planning to make their comeback with a Japanese single 'Traveler'.

Consisting of Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, Super Junior K.R.Y. is the unit group promoting ballad songs. The three main vocalists of the group Super Junior is making their comeback this month.

Super Junior K.R.Y will be releasing their Japanse single album 'Traveler' on October 28 KST.