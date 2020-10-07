22

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Not an imposter, that's the real BamBam! GOT7's BamBam spends some fun time playing 'Among Us' with his fans

AKP STAFF

Just today, GOT7's BamBam trended worldwide on Twitter as fans shared their stories of playing the viral game 'Among Us' with him.

Many fans took it to social media to share captured images of the game and their interaction with the K-pop idol. Many of the fans were ecstatic to see BamBam spend quality time with a few of the 'Ahgase' fans and were envious of the ones who had the chance to play the game with him.

After hearing the news of BamBam being online for the ultimate party game, many fans tried to join his server but missed out on the golden chance.

Still, the fans were able to share the joy as they were able to see BamBam's conversation with his fans through the captured images that were uploaded on Twitter.

  1. GOT7
  2. BamBam
3 5,350 Share 100% Upvoted

4

soapbox673 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

he was literally trending on twitter for this lol. Almost everyone I know is playing that game

Share

3

gookr2,842 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

bambam is the most iconic idol and you cant prove me wrong

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Jennie
Chanel shares photos of G-Dragon and Jennie
1 hour ago   2   1,801
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Jennie
Chanel shares photos of G-Dragon and Jennie
1 hour ago   2   1,801

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND