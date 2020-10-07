Not an imposter, that's the real BamBam! GOT7's BamBam spends some fun time playing 'Among Us' with his fans

Just today, GOT7's BamBam trended worldwide on Twitter as fans shared their stories of playing the viral game 'Among Us' with him.

Many fans took it to social media to share captured images of the game and their interaction with the K-pop idol. Many of the fans were ecstatic to see BamBam spend quality time with a few of the 'Ahgase' fans and were envious of the ones who had the chance to play the game with him.

After hearing the news of BamBam being online for the ultimate party game, many fans tried to join his server but missed out on the golden chance.

Still, the fans were able to share the joy as they were able to see BamBam's conversation with his fans through the captured images that were uploaded on Twitter.

I followed him around, didn't kill him and HE CALLS ME SUS (although I am imposter) and then HE SPIES ON ME ON CCTV WTF. And tells me he loves me but he gotta vote me out LOL



BAM PLS I LOVE YOU TOO BUT YOU DID ME DIRTY BABY @BamBam1A pic.twitter.com/8oTSiRW9Iq — 야나 누나 (@haetbitmark) October 7, 2020