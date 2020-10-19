BTS unveil the first concept photo for their upcoming album 'BE'

BTS announced earlier they will be making the release for their album 'BE'.

This worldwide popular boy group revealed that they will be producing the album completely by themselves as they excite fans with this special album. On October 20 at midnight KST, BTS unveiled the first concept photo for the album through social media.

In the concept photo, the boys are sitting casually in a room filled with music production equipment as they all gaze charismatically into the camera.

The album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at 0 AM EST/ 2 PM KST. Pre-orders for the album have already started so don't miss out!

