50

10

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS unveil the first concept photo for their upcoming album 'BE'

AKP STAFF

BTS announced earlier they will be making the release for their album 'BE'.

This worldwide popular boy group revealed that they will be producing the album completely by themselves as they excite fans with this special album. On October 20 at midnight KST, BTS unveiled the first concept photo for the album through social media.

In the concept photo, the boys are sitting casually in a room filled with music production equipment as they all gaze charismatically into the camera.

The album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at 0 AM EST/ 2 PM KST. Pre-orders for the album have already started so don't miss out!

  1. BTS
22 3,024 Share 83% Upvoted

8

Kirsty_Louise19,070 pts 1 hour ago 12
1 hour ago

I’m so excited for this album omg! Even more so than usual because they have produced this album themselves. I have such high expectations and knowing BTS they will absolutely not disappoint.


They all look incredible too someone tell Jimin to behave himself 😍

Share

12 more replies

5

myung-mitha634 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

MY BOYS ARE COOL😍🤩

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS-universe drama 'Youth' casts lineup
15 hours ago   50   25,938
Baby V.O.X, Black Swan, RaNia
The History of BlackSwan and DR Music
18 hours ago   7   2,432

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND