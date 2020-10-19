7

TWICE's Momo boasts of two completely different charms in the teaser material for 'Eyes Wide Open'

TWICE continues to make their comeback this month as they unveil the concept teaser material for member Momo.

On October 20 at midnight KST, the girl group released more concept photos and film of their members. In the concept teaser material, Momo shows contrasting charms as she shows off both the delicate feminine beauty and the striking charismatic charms.

In the concept photos, she is seen posing with beautiful autumn flowers and also in a black and white photo.

TWICE will be releasing their album on October 26 at 6 PM KST. 



