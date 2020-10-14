DKB's Yuku, D1, & E-Chan open up an auto shop in new comeback concept photos

DKB has released rebellious new concept photos of members Yuku, D1, and E-Chan as they gear up to release their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Growth'!

While members Lune, GK, and Teo transformed into office workers yesterday, today's members Yuku, D1, and E-Chan are auto shop workers, adding a colorful, hip flare to their work suits! Meanwhile, DKB's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Growth' is set for this October 26 at 6 PM KST.





Look out for even more of DKB's comeback teasers later this week!