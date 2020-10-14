0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

DKB's Yuku, D1, & E-Chan open up an auto shop in new comeback concept photos

AKP STAFF

DKB has released rebellious new concept photos of members Yuku, D1, and E-Chan as they gear up to release their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Growth'!

While members Lune, GK, and Teo transformed into office workers yesterday, today's members Yuku, D1, and E-Chan are auto shop workers, adding a colorful, hip flare to their work suits! Meanwhile, DKB's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Growth' is set for this October 26 at 6 PM KST. 

Look out for even more of DKB's comeback teasers later this week!

  1. DKB
0 184 Share Be the first to vote
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
4 days ago   144   43,239
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post
14 hours ago   25   77,922
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Debuts of All Time
5 days ago   49   26,809

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND