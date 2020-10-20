After announcing her hiatus, TWICE's Jungyeon leaves a message on social media for her fans celebrating TWICE's fifth anniversary

TWICE member Jungyeon left a surprise message for fans on Instagram on October 20 KST.

On TWICE's official Instagram page, a message saying, "Hello, this is Jungyeon.Today is TWICE's fifth anniversary. The five years were filled with happiness thanks to ONCE. Thank you. I will get better quickly and return to you well. Thank you for being with us for five years!" was posted with a black image.

Many fans were glad to hear from Jungyeon as JYP Entertainment announced that Jungyeon will not be joining the promotion for TWICE's 'Eyes Wide Open' due to anxiety issues.

Jungyeon assured fans she was doing okay and thanked them for the support for the five years.

TWICE will continue their promotion for their new album as an eight-member group until Jungyeon can join in the near future.