Actress Kim Yoo Jung officially youngest member of ChildFund Korea's 'Green Noble Club'

Actress Kim Yoo Jung is officially the youngest member of ChildFund Korea's 'Green Noble Club'.



On October 27, charity organization ChildFund Korea announced Kim Yoo Jung had become the 229th patron of the 'Green Noble Club,' which is comprised of people who've donated at least 100 million Won ($88,136.83 USD) to good causes. At the age of 21, the actress has become the youngest member of the club.



Kim Yoo Jung has been continuously making donations since her debut, and she most recently donated to help children from low-income families during the COVID-19 crisis.



The 'Green Noble Club' includes stars, such as TVXQ's Changmin, BTS' j-hope, and Song Il Kook.



In other news, Kim Yoo Jung recently signed with Awesome ENT after parting ways with her label of 10 years, sidusHQ.