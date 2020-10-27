7

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Kim Yoo Jung officially youngest member of ChildFund Korea's 'Green Noble Club'

AKP STAFF

Actress Kim Yoo Jung is officially the youngest member of ChildFund Korea's 'Green Noble Club'.

On October 27, charity organization ChildFund Korea announced Kim Yoo Jung had become the 229th patron of the 'Green Noble Club,' which is comprised of people who've donated at least 100 million Won ($88,136.83 USD) to good causes. At the age of 21, the actress has become the youngest member of the club. 

Kim Yoo Jung has been continuously making donations since her debut, and she most recently donated to help children from low-income families during the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'Green Noble Club' includes stars, such as TVXQ's ChangminBTSj-hope, and Song Il Kook.

In other news, Kim Yoo Jung recently signed with Awesome ENT after parting ways with her label of 10 years, sidusHQ.

  1. Kim Yoo Jung
0 677 Share 100% Upvoted
Lee Hyori, Koyote
Koyote drop MV for 'Delete' feat. Lee Hyori
7 minutes ago   0   112
CIX
CIX escape the 'Jungle' in dramatic MV
16 minutes ago   0   225
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 days ago   135   52,303
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
4 days ago   199   101,723
BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
3 hours ago   6   1,127

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND