Actor Yoo Ah In reveals why he's scared of 'I Live Alone'

Actor Yoo Ah In has revealed why he's scared of appearing on 'I Live Alone'.



On October 13, Yoo Ah In held an interview for his upcoming crime drama film 'Voice of Silence', which tells the story of two janitors who unintentionally take a kidnapped child and get caught up in an unexpected crime. On variety show appearances, he expressed, "I think I had to be very careful, and I thought about what a big deal it was. It's not because of my influence, but the influence of the broadcast is very dangerous."



He continued, "I didn't have much experience in such entertainment, so I thought I should be as honest as I can. It became too much of an issue. It's a strange world where topping the list of a real-time search ranking is like a champion title belt, but you need a much more cautious approach if you're an actor or celebrity. You can create too much destructive power with influence."



On his previous 'I Live Alone' experience, Yoo Ah In said, "It was fun. I want to do it again if I have a chance. It made me realize that people were curious about me... I think the power to attract someone's attention should be used for good."



'Voice of Silence' premieres on October 15 KST.