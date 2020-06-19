Yoo Ah In becomes a hot topic after revealing his luxurious home on 'I Live Alone'

Yoo Ah In is becoming a hot topic amongst netizens after he revealed his luxurious house on the latest broadcast of 'I Live Alone'.

He appeared on the June 19th broadcast of the show where he revealed his jaw-dropping three-story house which also has a wine room with a Sub Zero Wine Fridge. The clean and modern interior made Park Narae say it looked like a model house!

The actor has been taking a break from public broadcasts while taking care of his mental health. Fans are excited to see Yoo Ah In on TV again, saying:

"I think he's just an interesting person. He's fun to watch on TV."

"I thought it was cute to see his nervous to be on TV."

"So good looking."

"How would it feel to live somewhere like that."

"Must be so nice to live like that."

What do you think of his house?