Weeekly has released their debut MV.

Well-known as the little sister group of A Pink, Weeekly is comprised of seven members who are all perfect for this cute concept! This new MV for debut song "Tag Me (@Me)" is a fun, bubbly track to help you start this brand new week. According to the fans' reactions, the evenly distributed screen time and powerful dance break are definitely stealing the viewers hearts.

Stay tuned for the album release later today at 6 PM KST!