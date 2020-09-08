Actress Shin Min Ah to feature as guest on Yoo Jae Suk & Jo Se Ho's 'You Quiz on the Block'

Actress Shin Min Ah is set to feature as a guest on 'You Quiz on the Block'.



According to reports on September 8, Shin Min Ah is filming for tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' on the 16th when she'll be joining the show's hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho for a chat and quiz. She'll be guesting to promote her upcoming movie 'Diva' directed by Jo Seul Ye.



The actress is said to have thought carefully about which variety show to appear on, and fans are already curious what stories Shin Min Ah will tell on 'You Quiz on the Block'.



'Diva' is a mystery thriller film following 'Queen of the diving world' Lee Young (played by Shin Min Ah) after she gets into a car accident.



Stay tuned for updates on Shin Min Ah.