Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Maroo Entertainment's new rookie group Ghost9 unveil group concept teaser photos right before their debut

Ghost9 is ready to make their debut in just a few hours.

On September 23 KST, Ghost9 unveiled the group concept teaser photos along with a showcase poster photo for their debut mini-album 'Pre Episode 1: DOOR' just a few hours before their debut.

Ghost9 will officially debut with their 1st mini-album 'Pre Episode 1: Door'. In just a few hours, on September 23 at 6 PM KST, they will be marking their debut with a showcase where they will perform their title track "Think of Dawn".

Get ready for Ghost9's debut as you take a look at the group concept photos.

godstayzen10 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Another group to stan uwu. I wish them good luck on their debut.

