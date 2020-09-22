Maroo Entertainment's new rookie group Ghost9 unveil group concept teaser photos right before their debut

Ghost9 is ready to make their debut in just a few hours.



On September 23 KST, Ghost9 unveiled the group concept teaser photos along with a showcase poster photo for their debut mini-album 'Pre Episode 1: DOOR' just a few hours before their debut.

Ghost9 will officially debut with their 1st mini-album 'Pre Episode 1: Door'. In just a few hours, on September 23 at 6 PM KST, they will be marking their debut with a showcase where they will perform their title track "Think of Dawn".



Get ready for Ghost9's debut as you take a look at the group concept photos.