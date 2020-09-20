Rookie girl group Weeekly release comeback image teaser for upcoming 2nd mini album 'We Can'





On September 20, rookie girl group Weeekly unveiled their comeback image teaser for upcoming 2nd mini album 'We Can'.

With the retro yet fresh concept as hinted by the comeback imager teaser, fans are looking forward to another great release from the girl group.

Debuting earlier this year with 'Tag Me (@Me)', Weeekly is the first girl group that Play M has debuted in 10 years. With their debut song ‘Tag Me (@Me)’ surpassing 10 million views on YouTube a week just after its release, the group has gained traction as well as love from fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, as the comeback image teaser states, the group will be making their comeback on October 13.

Check out the group's debut 'Tag Me (@Me)' below!