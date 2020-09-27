BLACKPINK’s 'How You Like That' is now the most liked MV by a lead female act on YouTube, surpassing 'Señorita'

BLACKPINK's MV is now the most liked music video by a lead female act on YouTube!

On September 27, the number of 'likes' on BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" MV reached 16.51 million, surpassing the previous record set by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita" MV with 16.37 million. BLACKPINK's MV for "Kill This Love" also continues to retain a high record with a whopping 15.97 million 'likes', which is the next biggest record for a MV by a lead female act.

Out of all the music videos, "How You Like That" MV is at #11, "Kill This Love" at #14, "DDU DU DDU DU" at #17, and "Ice Cream" (a collaboration with Selena Gomez) is at #30. Other K-pop acts in the list of top 30 liked MVs include Psy's "Gangnam Style" at #6 and various MVs by BTS, with "Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)" at #7.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK's new milestone! What is your favorite MV by BLACKPINK?