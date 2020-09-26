VERIVERY announce comeback with 'FACE it' trailer

It looks like rumors were true and VERIVERY is coming back in October.

Every time VERIVERY has a comeback, the boys release a 'FACE it' trailer. The boys have just released one that looks just as intense and charismatic as their past ones. It's yet unclear what the details are, including what the song title or album title will be, or even when the comeback is, but it's still something for VERRER to get excited about.

Check it out above and stay tuned for more on VERIVERY's comeback.