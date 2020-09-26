5

1

Teaser
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VERIVERY announce comeback with 'FACE it' trailer

AKP STAFF

It looks like rumors were true and VERIVERY is coming back in October.

Every time VERIVERY has a comeback, the boys release a 'FACE it' trailer. The boys have just released one that looks just as intense and charismatic as their past ones. It's yet unclear what the details are, including what the song title or album title will be, or even when the comeback is, but it's still something for VERRER to get excited about.

Check it out above and stay tuned for more on VERIVERY's comeback.

  1. VERIVERY
0 360 Share 83% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND