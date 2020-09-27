Netizens talk about the gradual increase in number of Thai members in K-pop

Netizens are talking about the increasing number of Thai idols in K-pop.

On a popular online community forum, a netizen noted the gradual increase in Thai members in K-pop groups. Since the debut of 2PM's Nichkhun and after 2010, more popular and influential Thai members came to the surface, including:





GOT7's BamBam





CLC's Sorn





NCT's TEN

BLACKPINK's Lisa.

With a steady online presence, many of these Thai members in K-pop continue to exercise their influence through a strong international following. Check out some more newer generation Thai idols below:

(G)I-DLE's Minnie

Natty





Ghost9's Prince

Some netizen comments include:

"Wow, I didn't know that Prince was Thai!"

"A gradual increase indeed, ever since 2PM's Nichkhun"

"I thought Natty was Korean!"

"Haha, Ten gets along so well with his Korean members in NCT, it's like his nationality is almost Korean"

"I love Thai dramas so I feel this familiar friendliness whenever I see these idols on TV"

"Every one of them is so talented!"

"Sorn is so influential"

"They are Thai but multilingual!"

"It used to be just Nichkhun and now there's so many more"

"I'm a grandma (=older generation K-pop fan) so I only knew Nichkhun..."

"'Kim Minnie' haha love her"

"BLACKPINK is not BLACKPINK without Lisa!"