U-KISS's Hoon to be discharged from military almost a month early

U-KISS's Hoon has some great news for fans.

Originally, his military service was to last until October 20th. However, he will be discharged almost a month early on September 30th instead. He wrote, "KISSME, It's U-KISS's Hoon!! I'm giving you information for the fans who were waiting for so long!! I was supposed to be discharged on the 20th, but I'm being discharged early on September 30th! I'm so happy that I get to meet KISSME earlier. See you soon. I love you, KISSME."



While he didn't explain why he was being discharged early, it is possible that it is because of COVID-19 concerns as the pandemic has flared back up in Korea. In any case, what great news for KISSME!