TWICE member Jungyeon posts a cute selfie to congratulate Nayeon on her birthday

Recently, Jungyeon took it to social media to congratulate her fellow TWICE member Nayeon on her birthday.

On September 22, a photo was posted with the caption, "Nayeon unnie happy birthday! There's a lot of selfies of you and me so I decided to organize some and will post them soon. Yesterday was really fun. You're a really funny person unnie."









The two members are seen hugging each other really tightly as they look into the camera. Although the photo is taken from a close angle, the girls show off their perfect skins and visuals as idol girl group members.

Many netizens and fans have replied to the post asking when she will post those selfie photos.

Since then, more photos of Nayeon was uploaded as other members congratulated her on her birthday.