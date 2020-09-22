Highlight's Doojoon becomes the first sponsor to an overseas children's alliance campaign for International Relief called 'Be My Friend'

Highlight member Doojoon will participate as the first sponsor of an overseas children's alliance campaign for International Relief called 'Be My Friend' developed by NGO Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI).

KFHI is an overseas child alliance project and is a project to support children in 37 poorer regions around the world including Ghana, Bolivia, and Ecuador. It's a sponsorship project where Korean individuals are matched with a child that they can sponsor.

Yoon Doo Joon will participate in the campaign as the first sponsor. While also promoting his participation in the campaign through photos and videos, Yoon Doo Joon also wrote a welcome message that will be included in the bracelet package that will be given to those who participate as well.



Since his debut in 2009, Yoon Doo Joon formed a relationship with the Korea Food for the Hungry International by sponsoring an education project for kids in Zambia in 2012. In October of last year, he donated 10.2 million KRW (~8,765 USD) under the name of his fandom with the members of Highlight in celebration of their tenth anniversary of debut.





Yoon Doo Joon stated, "This is a good opportunity to support children's dreams. This goes beyond just materialistic sponsorship but also supports them emotionally. I want to be a 'Hope friend' who shares friendships with the innocent children."



Meanwhile, Yoon Doo Joon finished his mandatory military service this April. He released his first single album 'Day Break' in July, and has received much love from fans and netizens as he made various appearances on TV.

