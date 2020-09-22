Fans and netizens discuss about RM's transformation from skinny leader to manly leader

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community a compilation of before-and-after photos of BTS leader RM.

It seemed many netizens were wondering what was causing the slight difference in his vibe since his debut. Apparently, RM had bulked up over the years and put on some muscle.

Before photos

After Photos

Previously, RM showed off a slim figure with long legs and arms, which made him look like a model. Now, RM gained muscles on his arms and thigh making him manlier than ever.

Many fans and netizens could not get over RM's unchanging good looks whether being skinny or muscular. Most netizens like both the skinny RM as well as the muscular RM, however, some still preferred the latter.

Netizens' Commented:

"I was wondering what was different about him than before but it was his bulk up."

"He looks so handsome. I like his new figure."



"He looks good both slim and muscular."



"His basic figure was nice but it got better as he built more muscles."



"I liked him slimmer."



"His muscular body is totally my style. I like that much more."



"I like anything BTS does."



"Namjoon said he was doing weight training for his shoulders because he got injured while dancing. So he gained more muscles."



Which do you prefer?

