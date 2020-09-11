6

Posted 34 minutes ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon releases dramatic teaser images for her 2nd Japanese mini album '#GirlsSpkOut'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will be returning with her 2nd Japanese solo mini album, '#GirlsSpkOut' this November 18!

The upcoming mini album is set to contain a total of 5 tracks, including Taeyeon's first ever dance title track "#GirlsSpkOut". The album will be available in two unique versions including a first press limited edition and a regular edition, each available with various limited edition merchandise. 

Taeyeon's confident and inspiring new title track "#GirlsSpkOut" will deliver an empowering message to listeners, urging them to express themselves clearly through words and actions to lead a positive life. Check out some of Taeyeon's latest teaser images, above and below!

