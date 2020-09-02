BTS members Suga and Jungkook show off their cooking skills on 'In The Soop'

On the new episode of 'In The Soop - BTS Edition', Suga and Jungkook prepared breakfast.

In this episode, Jin began his piano practice from the morning as J-Hope and Suga woke up from the piano sound as well as RM. As expected, RM went straight to the river to read a book and Suga made coffee to drink.

RM took the coffee and went out to the bench by the waters to read his book. RM said, "What I like about this place the most is that I can read my book while looking over at the scenery. When I tried to read books in Seoul, I would try to find a park to read my book in. I would put on my mask and put in the effort to get some outside air but I like how I can feel the outside automatically."









While RM was reading his book, Suga decided to make the members breakfast. For breakfast, he decided to make Kimchi fried rice. Suga began making the fried rice on an iron cast caldron lid but realized he had put more pork than rice. As the breakfast was being completed, V called over RM and Jimin to have breakfast.

J-Hope was amazed by the amount of rice Suga had made and asked, "How are we going to move this lid over to eat?" in which Suga suggested, "Let's just eat here." The members gathered around the large caldron lid as they huddled together. They all enjoyed their breakfast as they scraped up the crusted rice on the lid.

After, the youngest member Jungkook decided to make dessert for his older brothers. He peeled some apples and began cooking some french toast. He poured egg over toast and fried on the frying pan. Lastly, he sprinkled a bit of sugar. J-Hope stood next to Jungkook and got the first taste of the toast. J-Hope complimented Jungkook saying, "Wow, it's delicious" and went to feed the toast to Suga and Jin, who were playing games at the time.

After their meal, all the members gathered to work on their music. Jungkook stated, "I opened the door and heard a melody so I made lyric to the song. I really hope that the song can be used as the OST for the show 'In the Soop'." Suga had brought his equipment to produce music, he stated, "We gathered to make music together so I brought my equipment." And J-Hope replied, "It's been ten years together I think It's the first time we made music like this so naturally."

BTS members were seen relaxing and escaping from their busy schedules on the show 'In the Soop - BTS Edition'.

