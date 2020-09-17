The Boyz become "The Stealers" of hearts as they release the MV teaser for their fifth mini-album 'Chase'

The Boyz are ready for their comeback as they reveal the music video teaser for "The Stealer".

On September 18 at midnight KST, The Boyz revealed the music video teaser for "The Stealer" as they showed off their charismatic charms. The members of the boy group appear in a scarlet red-lighted cage. As the cage door opens the boys get into their choreography stance as the music video teaser continues to show snippets from the full MV.

The Boyz's 5th mini-album 'Chase' is scheduled to be released on September 21 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned while watching the teaser above!