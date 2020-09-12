Sulli's brother lashes out at 'A' and accuses friends of seeking attention

Sulli's brother spoke up against alleged friends that spoke up.

He said, "I can't believe these are friends I used to respect. Friends that know her better than anyone else? This is a time when we're mourning but you all were rushing to interview for 'Unanswered Questions'. I'm wondering if you really were friends that had her side. If you were her friends, you should've helped her find the right way. You don't know where it went wrong and it's useless to say anything to you. As a comparison, you don't let children eat candy so they don't get cavities. You are like that. Don't say things you'll regret."

