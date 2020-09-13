Sulli's brother apologizes for his comments from yesterday

Sulli's brother apologized for his words.

Yesterday, he lashed out at an alleged friend who got angry at the documentary on Sulli's life, claiming that they just wanted attention. However, today, he posted, "I apologize for one-sidedly being violent to my sister's friends in the past, using violent words and not acting properly in arguments, letting rumors that started because of me get even worse, and pointing fingers at my sister's friends. It's been a while since my sister cut off contact with us. I'm sorry that I accused her friends from my misunderstanding. I'm sorry that I used the attention my sister got from her fans for improper things, and I'm sorry that I continued my actions through my lack of thought. I will reflect on my actions."

Why do you think he suddenly had a change of heart?



