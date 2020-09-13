13

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE's Mashiho and Yedam smile warmly for 'I Love You' teaser images

There's no better way for TREASURE to say "I Love You" than with their sweet visuals!

Ahead of their upcoming first-ever comeback with their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two', TREASURE has just revealed new individual concept images of members Mashiho and Yedam. The boys make full use of their eye-candy visuals to express their love language to their beloved fan club, TREASURE MAKER.

Meanwhile, TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total, including title song "I Love You" and a b-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)". The album will be out on September 18 at 6 PM KST!

xx-jenn-xx4,192 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

First you kill me with Jaehyuk, than you kill me with HYUNSUK, now you're killing me with Mashiho...why are they so dam cute 😍

7 more replies

