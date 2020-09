Super Junior-D&E will be releasing a special version of their 4th mini-album.

The duo just released their 4th mini-album 'Bad Blood' on September 3rd, and they'll be bringing a special version of the mini-album. They'll be releasing two new tracks in the special version along with the original 5 tracks. They've just released their teaser image for the special mini-album as well.

The special mini-album will be released at 6PM KST on the 28th.