Stray Kids take their first win for "Back Door" on MBC Every1's 'Show Champion'

The boys of Stray Kids take their first win after making a comeback with "Back Door" on MBC Every1's 'Show Champion'.

On September 23 KST, MBC Every1's music program announced the 'Champion Song' to be "Back Door" by Stray Kids. With a strong and exciting beat, "Back Door" was able to capture the hearts of many listeners awarding the group with number 1 for this week.

9월 23일 쇼챔피언 '챔피언송'은? 'Stray Kids'의 입니다! 음악방송 첫 1위! 한층 강렬해진 마라맛 퍼포먼스로 돌아온 'Stray Kids'의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다😊 CD 삼킨 듯 짜릿한 LIVE 앵콜송 클립 풀버전도 공개되니 놓치지 마세요!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/eImPVDPkX4 — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) September 23, 2020

The members of Stray Kids celebrated their win as they adorned the encore stage with their vibrant charms as they ecstatically danced and sang.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on taking the championship!



