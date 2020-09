Mnet will be airing a special on BTS.

On October 1st at 9:30 PM KST, Mnet will be airing 'BTS Special Dynamite'. The special will show all of BTS' achievements with 'Dynamite', showing just how impressive a Billboard Hot 100 #1 song is.

The special interviewed the "Dynamite" composer and the MV producer, as well as various other staff that were involved. The special will also include parts about Halsey, Pdogg, and Son Sung Deuk.

Make sure to tune in!