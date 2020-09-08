BLACKPINK's Jisoo enters a brave new world as the cover star of 'Dazed'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the entrancing cover model for the October issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

Titled 'Jisoo in a Brave New World', the cover pictorial features a mystical world, where Jisoo is lit up by a single shining spotlight as the flower among flowers! For this pictorial, Jisoo demonstrated the simple elegance of 'Christian Dior's fall/winter collection pieces including a sky blue silk shirt, a white wool checkered skirt, and more.

During her pictorial, Jisoo stated, "I hope that my natural side is captured through this pictorial... I may seem like a calm and quiet person on the outside, but I am a singer who demonstrates charisma on stage."



Jisoo's full interview and 'Dior' pictorial will be available in the October edition of 'Dazed'.