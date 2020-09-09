SEVENTEEN’s 2nd Japanese mini album ‘24H’ ranks number 1 on the Daily Oricon Album Chart

On September 9, on the same day as the release of SEVENTEEN’s 2nd Japanese mini album, “24H”, the said album leaped to rank number one on Japan’s biggest music chart, Oricon Daily Album Chart.

The title track of this album, “24H” was first unveiled earlier last month on a Japanese radio broadcast, taking its spot in real-time search terms and Twitter’s global trends. Shortly after the single’s pre-release on August 24, it was also consistently ranked at the top of Japanese Line Music’s real-time charts.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will be appearing on Japanese music shows, TV Asahi’s “Music Station” on September 11, and Nihon TV’s “The Music Day” on September 12.