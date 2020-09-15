PUBG Mobile alludes to a possible collaboration with BLACKPINK with a teaser image

On September 14th, PUBG Mobile posted a photo in which many BLACKPINK fans speculated of a possible collaboration with just member Lisa.
When PUBG Mobile posted the photo on Twitter, many netizens and fans thought the photo resembled the unique vibe that BLACKPINK's Lisa gave off.
However, just a few hours ago, PUBG Mobile posted another photo this time with four girls driving in a pink car. The post was made with the caption "'New Color' is on the way" making fans anticipate who they are.
Many BLACKPINK fans who have first speculated the collaboration to be with member Lisa are now excited as they speculate the entire group to participate in the upcoming collaboration. Some are certain that BLACKPINK will be working with PUBG Mobile.
Log in to comment