Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Cignature drops a preppy MV teaser for their title track "ARISONG" from their first-ever EP 'Listen and Speak'

Cignature is getting ready to release their first-ever EP album 'Listen and Speak' as they release the second concept photo for their title track "ARISONG".

On September 16 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment's girl group unveiled the music video teaser for "ARISONG" from their upcoming 1st EP album 'Listen and Speak'. 

The music video teaser continues with the concept of the schoolgirls as Cignature appears at the gym of a school and show off their dance moves.

Stay tuned for the album drop to be released on September 22 at 6 PM KST! Until then, watch the MV teaser above!

bartkun11,045 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Love the title of the song, and no one can be mad about it because of Arirang.

pink_oracle8,274 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Sounds like another addicting bop from Cignature.

Share

