Popular Korean Mukbang YouTuber loses over 70 kg (154 lbs) to regain his health but worries he is losing something else

Recently, many netizens are shocked to hear the news about the famous Korean YouTuber who is known as the 'Korean Peter Griffin'.

Back in 2015, YouTuber In Ho Nae made his name known when actor Steven Yeun mentioned him on the CONAN show. Steven Yeun mentioned the sudden boom in popularity of the Mukbangs (translates to eating broadcast) in which individuals earn money by deliciously eating food. Steven Yeun then spoke about his favorite Mukbang YouTuber, who he referred to as the 'Korean Peter Griffin'.

Since then, many international netizens are able to recognize In Ho Nae as "the laughing Korean Mukbang YouTuber". It has been several years since his popularity over the short clip of him ecstatically laughing for his food and many wondered where he was.

Recently, many netizens have been shocked at his transformation. YouTuber In Ho Nae had lost over 70 kg (154 lbs) in order to regain his health. He stated he gave joy to the viewers as he showed his Mukbang, however, his body had formed various conditions due to his obesity.

In Ho Nae ultimately decided to lose weight and succeeded in losing 73 kg (161 lbs) in total. However, fans and viewers worried that the YouTuber had lost something else during his weight loss. Many of his fans saw his receding hairline and speculated about his hair loss.

As seen previously, In Ho Nae was seen with think hair before he had lost his weight. However, when he appeared in front of the camera after his weight loss, many viewers and fans took notice of his receding hairline.

The YouTuber did not confirm with viewers or fans about his hair loss nor has he mentioned it on camera. However, In Ho Nae has been appearing on camera wearing a hat recently.

Still, many netizens and viewers continue to be amazed by the YouTuber's complete transformation and praise him for maintaining his weight while still doing Mukbang videos.