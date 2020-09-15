Korean TXT fans upset after Yeonjun is bombarded with messages to dance to BTS songs during a 'V Live'

Recently, a netizen posted her anger in an online community over an incident during TXT member Yeonjun's 'V Live.'

The netizen being a fan of TXT was not angered by the artist but was agitated by the actions of other fans during the live stream.

Yeonjun held a live stream on September 13 to communicate with his fans for his birthday. He started the V Live with the title "You waited a long time" as excited fans quickly tuned in to the broadcast.

A few of the TXT members made a brief appearance to give Yeonjun his birthday gift and also congratulate the fellow member.

After, Yeonjun decided to show off his dance skills and asked his fans to request some songs to dance to. However, Korean TXT fans became upset after Yeonjun was bombarded with messages to dance to BTS songs in the chatbox. According to the netizen who made the original post, she speculated that it was the international fans who joined the V Live and bombarded the chatroom requesting Yeonjun to dance to BTS's "Dynamite".

TXT fans responded by asking them to stop by saying, "Please stop, please leave, this is a TXT V Live!" However, the other fans did not stop but continued to ask Yeonjun to dance to BTS songs such as "Fake Love", "Mic Drop", and "I Need You".

The original poster stated, "There are international fans who come to comment about BTS on TXT V Live from time to time. But this day was worse than any before. I got annoyed because we asked them to stop but they kept on doing it."

It seemed the TXT fans wanted to see Yeonjun dance to TXT songs but Yeonjun saw the comments requesting him to dance to BTS songs. Therefore, most of the songs Yeonjun danced to was from BTS.

TXT fans continued to express their agitation through the online community as they discussed the matter.

Netizens' commented:

"International fans need to learn the proper etiquette about Kpop fandom and understand the fandom culture more."

"I'm an MOA but we're not directing our anger out at ARMYs."



"I don't understand why you would be agitated over TXT dancing to BTS song when TXT has it good because BTS made it big."



"It's mostly the international fans who bombard the chatrooms like that, also, there's so many of them."



"Now, the Korean comments get lost because there are so many international comments."

"I'm from a different fandom but there are some international fans who come to my artist's Vlive and they write a bunch of comments about BTS and Dynamite. They need to stop."



"I really don't understand why they keep doing that. There are times when they mention other groups like BTS and ITZY even when it's not the artist's page or live."