Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Big Bang's Taeyang posts a handsome selfie updating fans through social media

Recently, Taeyang of Big Bang updated his fans through his social media as he posted a selfie.

After returning back from his mandatory military service, Taeyang had consistently updated his fans through his social media. Although he has been posting various content on his social media, he only showed his face in a few posts.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ #광고 #LvVolt

On September 15th, Taeyang posted a candid selfie with a 5 o'clock shadow. He uploaded the photo without any caption but commented on the same post the hashtags "Advertisement" and "LvVolt".

Many fans were ecstatic to see Taeyang as they commented "I miss you so much", "So handsome", "I'm glad you seem healthy and well", and "I'm glad to see your face."

I really must research them more, the only song i know of and thoroughly enjoy is Bang Bang Bang...I wonder if they'll do a 2020 version of that, would be awesome! He looks quite good. They always seem to come out either the same or more handsome from the military!

