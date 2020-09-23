Police will install 71 surveillance cameras in Ansan due to the return of the infamous Cho Doo Soon but citizens are still not satisfied

In light of the victim's family who decided to move out of Ansan, many residents have continued to express their discomfort of having the infamous sex offender Cho Doo Soon moving back into town after his release.

As more residents become increasingly unnerved and anxious, the police announced their preparations for the emergency measures they will take before Cho Doo Soon returns to Ansan. The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Department, which oversees the town of Ansan revealed they will designate a 1-kilometer radius around the expected place of residence of Cho Doo Soon as a "Women's Safety Zone". They will increase police patrol around the area, post guards, and also install over 71 surveillance cameras around 23 areas.

The police department also plans to carry out special crime prevention activities by mobilizing available police personnel as much as possible. They will include the local police and patrol teams to be dispatched in the area.



Earlier, the police organized a special response team that will be assigned to monitor Cho Doo Soon when he is released. They will closely monitor Cho Doo Soon, they will be the first to respond with local police and detectives when and if a report is made about Cho Doo Soon.

Choi Hye Young, the head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Department visited the Ansan police station. She stated, "We are well aware of the anxiety of the Ansan residents as Cho Doo Soon will soon be released from prison. We will establish a task force to prepare for Cho Doo Soon's return to prevent crimes so that the citizens' anxiety will be minimized."



However, there are still netizens who are unsatisfied with the countermeasures and the release of the sex offender. They have expressed their dissatisfaction on various online communities stating the government should not release Cho Doo Soon.





Netizens' Commented:

"This is just comical."

"They are wasting our tax money. They should just keep him in Jail or even sentence him to death."

"If they were going to keep watch on him to this extent, they should just keep him locked up."

"Please don't waste tax money and just strengthen the law."

"This is just so frustrating. No one wants him anywhere except jail."

"So much money going to waste. It's our tax money."



