Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Police will install 71 surveillance cameras in Ansan due to the return of the infamous Cho Doo Soon but citizens are still not satisfied

In light of the victim's family who decided to move out of Ansan, many residents have continued to express their discomfort of having the infamous sex offender Cho Doo Soon moving back into town after his release.

As more residents become increasingly unnerved and anxious, the police announced their preparations for the emergency measures they will take before Cho Doo Soon returns to Ansan. The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Department, which oversees the town of Ansan revealed they will designate a 1-kilometer radius around the expected place of residence of Cho Doo Soon as a "Women's Safety Zone". They will increase police patrol around the area, post guards, and also install over 71 surveillance cameras around 23 areas.

The police department also plans to carry out special crime prevention activities by mobilizing available police personnel as much as possible. They will include the local police and patrol teams to be dispatched in the area. 

Earlier, the police organized a special response team that will be assigned to monitor Cho Doo Soon when he is released. They will closely monitor Cho Doo Soon, they will be the first to respond with local police and detectives when and if a report is made about Cho Doo Soon.

Choi Hye Young, the head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Department visited the Ansan police station. She stated, "We are well aware of the anxiety of the Ansan residents as Cho Doo Soon will soon be released from prison. We will establish a task force to prepare for Cho Doo Soon's return to prevent crimes so that the citizens' anxiety will be minimized."

However, there are still netizens who are unsatisfied with the countermeasures and the release of the sex offender. They have expressed their dissatisfaction on various online communities stating the government should not release Cho Doo Soon.


Netizens' Commented:

"This is just comical."

"They are wasting our tax money. They should just keep him in Jail or even sentence him to death."

"If they were going to keep watch on him to this extent, they should just keep him locked up."

"Please don't waste tax money and just strengthen the law."

"This is just so frustrating. No one wants him anywhere except jail."

"So much money going to waste. It's our tax money."

taeswife06134,789 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I don't know how big Ansan is, but judging from prior articles, it seems that a lot of people knew who 'Nayoung' was. A lot of the probably watched her grow from a toddler to elementary schooler and cried with her and her family when that man did that horrible, inhumane thing to her. They probably were there to help her with the aftermath. Who would want him to come back after all her did and especially after 'Nayoung' and her family are moving away like they're the one who did wrong. No one would want him, yeah the government can't do much since there's a lot of criminals, but for one this well known, why can't they just restrict him from coming to this city? He hurt a CHILD, he raped A CHILD! No sane parent would be okay with him walking around the same town as their kid. And about surveillance cameras... if the person looking at them dozes off for 1 minute or looks the wrong way for only a few seconds, a tragedy could occur again.

myung-mitha54 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Even though, that assaulter is going is to be heavily surveilled, No one in Ansan would want to be in the same place of that bastard. No one would want to see his face. No one would want to breathe the same air as that disgusting bastard!! It pisses me off that the victim is moving out of that place instead of him. And I don't understand why they have to blur a photo of a criminal?!? Just show those faces to the public and let him be criticized wherever he goes for his entire f***ing life!!!

