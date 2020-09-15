The Minister of Defense nominee speaks his point of view on BTS Jin's enlistment

The minister of Defense nominee Seo Wook expressed his opinion on the issue of the BTS military service exemption.

On September 14th KST, Seo Wook had submitted a written question-and-answer letter to the National Assembly's National Defense Committee. In the Q&A, Seo Wook replied to the question, "What is your position on the military service exemption system and the special military exemption for BTS?"

Nominee Seo responded "Everyone should be treated fairly and equitably. The special military service exception for talented pop culture artists is a matter in which a national consensus should precede, and sufficient discussion is needed in advance."





Previously on September 3rd, representative Jeon Yong Ki of the Democratic Party of Korea proposed a partial revision of the Military Service Act, which would allow pop culture artists recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to postpone their military service if they are deemed to have made a significant contribution to enhancing national prestige.



In a related development, the issue of BTS's enlistment in the military service is attracting attention once again. This is because Jin, a member born in 1992, must soon join the military for his mandatory service.



Meanwhile, the BTS members have stated that military service is an obligation they plan to abide by.



