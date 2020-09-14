Netizens state that the competition at the 'SBS Drama Awards' this year will be the fiercest ever

The Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) holds an annual awards ceremony titled 'SBS Drama Awards' in which the broadcast station presents awards to the outstanding achievements in the dramas that aired on SBS during the year. Many celebrities are invited to take part in the celebration that takes place annually on December 31st.

Recently, one netizen posted on an online community the list of dramas that enjoyed exceptional viewer ratings on SBS and were acclaimed for their storylines. Many netizens expect this year's award ceremony to be the fiercest battle yet between an impressive line of dramas.

Stove League

The first in the list of the dramas is 'Stove League' and is a drama with a firm storyline of two coaches with the goal of bringing a baseball team from the bottom of the league to the top. Starring Nam Goong Min, the actor is once again praised for his acting skill in this drama.

The highest viewer rating for the drama was at 19.1%.

Dr. Romantic 2

Next on the list, is 'Dr. Romantic 2'. The first part of the television series 'Dr. Romantic' received much love for its solid storyline progression and development of each character. The second series received as much love as the first series as it stars the same main actor Han Suk Kyu as Kim Sa Bu. The best viewer rating was at 27.1%.









Hyena

'Hyena' depicts the story of two lawyers who are working for the top 1% of society. It received much love as the top actors, Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon, were starring in this drama. The best viewer rating was at 14.6%.

Nobody Knows

This suspense thriller drama is a story of a detective who is still haunted by the murder of her friend that took place 19 years ago. The case remained unsolved as the main protagonist is determined to catch the culprit.

The highest viewer rating was at 11.4%.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Many netizens were in great anticipation of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' as the screenplay was written by drama writer Kim Eun Sook, who also wrote 'Goblin - The Lonely and Great God'. This fantasy drama transcends dimensions and visits the idea of a parallel universe. The drama achieved the best viewer rating at 11.6%.

Good Casting

This action-comedy is also a thrilling mystery as three protagonists are working undercover at Il Kwang Hitech. they are trying to uncover the man behind the death of one of their teammates three years ago.

The best viewer rating was at 12.3%.

Backstreet Rookie

Despite the various controversies, 'Backstreet Rookie' was still able to achieve a viewer rating of 9.5%. Based on an adult webtoon, many netizens criticized the drama for the excessive adult content in the drama.

Alice

The fantasy mystery drama 'Alice' depicts the existence of time travelers as it shows a detective investigating a mysterious case. The time travelers are known to travel through time via a space called Alice. The drama is still being aired and has a record of the best viewer rating of 10.6% as of this writing.

Do You Like Brahms?

Another drama that is being currently aired is 'Do You Like Brahm?' and is about two classical music students who find happiness while learning music. This would be the first drama that actor Kim Min Jae was cast as the main protagonist. The drama has a personal best viewer rating of 5.6% as of this writing.

So here are the dramas that have aired through SBS this year that are up as nominations for the 'SBS Drama Awards.' Many netizens are in discussion to which drama will take the win for the grand prize "Daesang" as the competition is fierce.

