YG_ProtectJISOO trends on Twitter as fans protect Jisoo from haters on social media

Many BLACKPINK fans are taking it to social media as they raise one voice together requesting YG Entertainment to take action against haters.

Recently, there has been an increased amount of malicious comments directed at BLACKPINK member Jisoo. These haters have commented remarks that have crossed the line as they attack the girl group member even on her own Instagram account. Now many fans are tweeting #YG_ProtectJISOO as they state they support the artist and ask the malicious commenters to stop their irrational actions.



The hashtag trended worldwide and many fans are doing their best to support Jisoo.

We love you Jisoo & we will always protect you & JenLiChaeng since @ygent_official themselves can’t. YG start protecting your artists cause their protection both physically & mentally wise comes first before anything!



PROTECT JISOO!! #YG_ProtectJISOO @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/mRSzbnO8sP — BLACKPINK AMERICA🍦 (@BPinAmerica) September 14, 2020

YGE do your job and protect Jisoo we are so tired of you guys letting these accounts get away with the things they say towards any of the girls. We love you Jisoo always #YG_ProtectJISOO pic.twitter.com/GK3VMbR5Lx — JennieKim (@Jennie_Shining_) September 14, 2020