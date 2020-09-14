20

Posted by haydn-an

#YG_ProtectJISOO trends on Twitter as fans protect Jisoo from haters on social media

Many BLACKPINK fans are taking it to social media as they raise one voice together requesting YG Entertainment to take action against haters.

Recently, there has been an increased amount of malicious comments directed at BLACKPINK member Jisoo. These haters have commented remarks that have crossed the line as they attack the girl group member even on her own Instagram account. Now many fans are tweeting #YG_ProtectJISOO as they state they support the artist and ask the malicious commenters to stop their irrational actions.

The hashtag trended worldwide and many fans are doing their best to support Jisoo.

xx-jenn-xx 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

There's always hateful people somewhere, attacking members and groups for no reason. I don't get it...seems like since the pandemic it's worse...I hope the company protects her as most companies protect their idols.

giss-elle04 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

I feel like the haters deep down know that they can never be like them or are jealous or something happened to them but I hope YG does something about it and also Jisoo is so beautiful and talented

