Netizens enraged by the actions of Ham So Won and Jin Hua's daughter and wish they stop appearing on 'Flavor of Wife'

Many netizens have been angered by the actions of Ham So Won's daughter on the September 22 broadcast of TV CHOSUN's 'Flavor of Wife'.

In the episode, Ham So Won's daughter Hyejung was seen scratching her friend Gabin's face. Many netizens and even the cast of the show were baffled when Ham So Won received the phone call from her aunt saying, "Hyejung scratched Gabin's face in multiple places."





Ham So Won responded, "It's Gabin again? Why is it Gabin again?"





Many netizens were angered because this isn't the first time Ham So Won's daughter hurt another baby. This is the third time this has happened. What was more shocking is that Hyejin had scratched Gabin while Gabin was sleeping soundly.

Host Lee Hwi Jae commented, "Gabin's mother is really kind. If that happens, you would have to change nursery school."







Previously, Ham So Won's daughter bit her friend Gabin and now she scratched Gabin's face in various places. The first time, Hyejin bit Gabin's neck, and the second time, she bit Gabin's arm.

In this episode, Gabin's mother visited Ham So Won and Hyejin. Gabin's mother kindly asked Hyejin to blow on Gabin's scars. Ham So Won felt so apologetic and stated, "I feel like a sinner."





Netizens commented, "The child's action is very bad. I'm not criticizing because it's Ham So Won but she needs to fix her daughter's actions quick.", "Please educate your child.", "Can Ham So Won stop appearing on this show now.", "Why are you asking why Hyejin hurt Gabin again? Sounds like you're saying Hyejin can bite and scratch another baby.", and "You need to rebuke your child."



