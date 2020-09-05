5 K-Dramas we wish would have a second season

Part of the reason why K-Dramas are so appealing, to the Korean audience as well as worldwide, is the fact that most K-Dramas are like novels. A K-Drama is a complete story in and of itself with a clear beginning and end. However, not all K-Dramas necessarily express a clear ending. Oftentimes, dramas end on a note of possible continuation or even a cliffhanger! While there are some dramas with more than 1 season, second seasons are not very common in the world of K-Dramas. This may be because it is quite risky to opt for a second season for it may be overshadowed by the first and not live up to the high expectations of the audience. More importantly, it is hard to get all the original actors to come together once again and reprise their roles from the first season.

While these are some factors, the major reasoning is the fact that those dramas were meant to end that way. However, viewers can’t stop hoping for a second season just because the first season was supposed to end on an uncertain note. On the other hand, there are dramas that are simply so perfect that viewers can’t help but want more. In that case, the longing for a second season becomes even more painful for there aren’t even the minimal of chances for them to have a second season as they’re so neatly wrapped up in the first place. Here are some K-Dramas that we wish would have a second season!

'MOON LOVERS: SCARLET HEART RYEO'

This K-Drama has safely established its status as a cult classic through the brilliant story-telling, its tragicomic elements, and of course, the lovable cast. Every single character had a major role to play in the plot that ultimately culminated in an ending that was pitifully sad but inevitable. Happy endings prove elusive as time separates the star crossed lovers. The drama was originally adapted from a Chinese drama that itself aired for a second season which has made fans hopeful time and time again about a potential second season to the Korean one. Despite being so highly requested, no news has ever been released about a sequel to this drama.

'VAGABOND'

Vagabond is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, twists and turns, corruption, and conspiracy through and through. While the characters, especially the leads, capably played by Bae Suzy (Go Hae Ri) and Cha Dal Gon (Lee Seung Gi) carry the narrative forward until the very last second with brilliance, the ending leaves a sour taste. It is perfectly set up for a second season because the ending is inconclusive to the point of utter confusion as to what even happened to the story. The drama ends where it all began, showing an unlikely reunion if it can even be called that. It felt as if by the time the first season finished airing, news about the second season would already be out. However, after all this time, there are no plans for a season 2, much to the dismay of fans of the series.

CRASH LANDING ON YOU

Crash Landing On You had a beautiful ending as it is. The couple is reunited, even if it is for a short amount of time every year. It is perfectly acceptable too. However, that has not stopped fans from desperately wanting a second season of some of that “forbidden love” goodness. Fans have good reason to hope for it too as it is a well-known fact that Netflix tends to renew successful shows as it did with 'Stranger'. Fans have even started petitions demanding a season 2! However, at the time of reporting, there has not been any news about a sequel to the series.

THE KOREAN ODYSSEY

Also known as 'Hwayugi', this drama follows the constant flux between worlds and the dynamic between demons, deities and humans. By the end of the series, it is clear that the lead characters Son Oh Gong (Lee Seung Gi) and Jin Sun Mi (Oh Yeon Seo) are bound not just by a bracelet but also by the strong bond of true love. The characters show relentlessly throughout the drama that they are not beholden to fate and its plans. While this implies that even though the ending is unsatisfying, everything will be alright in time. The open ending allows us to believe that Son Oh Gong will find Jin Sun Mi. However, it gives no definite closure as to how. Fans believe that this sets up the premise for the second season flawlessly, which might further explore Son Oh Gong’s journey in the underworld but sadly, there have been no reports about another season any time soon.

HOTEL DEL LUNA

It is no surprise that another IU drama left fans begging for more, especially after the final credits revealing the mysterious new owner of the inn for the dead, now called “Blue Moon” played by Kim Soo Hyun. Whether fans consider the ending as open and unsatisfactory or fitting but bittersweet, it was cathartic for sure. Subverting the K-Drama trope of growing old together, this drama focuses on selflessness and letting go, which is perhaps a bigger act of love. Through sending her off to Heaven, Chan Sung ensures that they will meet again. The open ending makes one think of all the possibilities which might have led to the Man Wol (IU) and Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) possibly reuniting, albeit after a gap in time. Kim Soo Hyun’s cameo too left loose threads which could have been very well taken up in a second season. However, for now, no season 2 is on the cards.