NCT 2020 gear up for comeback with comeback timeline

NCT 2020 is getting ready for their comeback.

NCT 2020 is the first time that all the NCT members will be coming together since NCT 2018 two years ago. For this grand comeback, the boys have released an equally grand time table. On September 21st (today), NCT 2020 is revealing their logo and timeline. From there, they'll be revealing their year party video on the 22nd, reveal 'The Past' image and have a live event on the 23rd, reveal 'The Future' image on the 24th, reveal 'The Past & Future' video on the 25th, drop teaser images on the 28th, 29th, 30th, and October 1st, reveal album details on October 2nd, release their 'Deja Vu' track video on October 8th, release their 'Misfit' track video on the 9th, release their 'Make a Wish' MV teaser on the 10th, and release their album on the 12th. But that's not the end! They'll be releasing a teaser for 'From Home' on the 18th, and then release the MV for 'From Home' on the 19th.



Are you ready for it all?