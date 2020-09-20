20

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 2020 gear up for comeback with comeback timeline

AKP STAFF

NCT 2020 is getting ready for their comeback.

NCT 2020 is the first time that all the NCT members will be coming together since NCT 2018 two years ago. For this grand comeback, the boys have released an equally grand time table. On September 21st (today), NCT 2020 is revealing their logo and timeline. From there, they'll be revealing their year party video on the 22nd, reveal 'The Past' image and have a live event on the 23rd, reveal 'The Future' image on the 24th, reveal 'The Past & Future' video on the 25th, drop teaser images on the 28th, 29th, 30th, and October 1st, reveal album details on October 2nd, release their 'Deja Vu' track video on October 8th, release their 'Misfit' track video on the 9th, release their 'Make a Wish' MV teaser on the 10th, and release their album on the 12th. But that's not the end! They'll be releasing a teaser for 'From Home' on the 18th, and then release the MV for 'From Home' on the 19th.

Are you ready for it all?

  1. NCT
18 1,506 Share 100% Upvoted

4

sushiyong583 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

I hope Mark get's a break after promotion are done after this. I know he's very hard working and willing to have difficult schedules but it can eventually lead to bigger problems. Mentally and Physically, his health can get damaged. It's not just Mark, it's really every male SM idol that are in multiple groups within the company. Honestly, SM would be a great company if it wasn't for them overworking male artists and treating their female idols like shit (Where's the FX comeback?) and promotion issues. SM give Mark a break.

Share

1 more reply

3

harperoh109 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

I'm excited for it! Plus 2 new members, Shotaro and Seunchan!

NCT2020, FIGHTING!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
'2020 MAMA' announces its event date
35 minutes ago   1   3,293
BTS
BTS go retro in 'Dynamite' 70s remix MV
23 hours ago   49   6,749

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND