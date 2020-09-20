3

Posted by KayRosa

LOONA drops charming individual teaser posters for Kim Lip, ViVi, & Yves

LOONA has dropped individual teaser posters for three members.

As announced, LOONA will be returning with a 3rd mini album titled '12:00'. Based on the previously released group image, the concept signals a dark, cinematic storyline. In these individual photos revealed today for Kim Lip, ViVi, and Yves, the members all display their unique charms, looking naturally glamorous more than ever.

Stay tuned for the release of '12:00' on October 19 KST! In related news, member HaSeul will not be participating in the upcoming promotions due to health issues.

 

