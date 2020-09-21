Lee Hyori sometimes wonders what her real character is like

On a recent episode of 'Face ID' by Kakao TV, Lee Hyori returned to her ordinary life on Jeju Island.

In this episode, Lee Hyori was seen volunteering at an animal shelter for abandoned dogs that she had been volunteering at for almost ten years. She walked the dogs, fed them snacks, and spent time taking care of the sick ones as well.

On this day, Lee Hyori stated, "There was an abandoned dog at this factory that died after giving birth. So I asked the factory owner permission and built the purrpies a house. I come here to give them water and food once a day and play with them."





After finishing her volunteer work, she met up with an acquaintance at a cafe. Then she also ate cup ramen and showed a rather ordinary image of herself. While eating the ramen, she stated, "Not too long ago, I had a pictorial with a jewelry brand. The earring I wore was about 400 million KRW. that's about 50 years worth of dog food."

She added, "When I go to Seoul for a photoshoot for filming, I sometimes wonder, 'Who am I?' and 'Where am I?' but I still enjoy what I do and try to do the best I can."



Meanwhile, Lee Hyori showed fondness to the stray dogs at the shelter as she sang the Korean version of Adele's "Make You Feel My Love" that she translated herself.

