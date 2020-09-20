Korean nutritionist interviewed for providing students with beautiful lunch meals using lobster, themed desserts, & more

A famous nutritionist in Korea was interviewed for her years of reputable contributions.

Recently, nutritionist Kim Min Ji was interviewed by Yeonhap News after garnering attention for her unusual meal preparations for secondary schools. As the former dietician for Paju Middle School and Segyung High School, Kim (30) had been working for years to have the schools provide not only delicious but also beautiful and well-balanced meals, such as dishes including lobster and dragon fruits.

On particularly important days, she also designed the menus based on the nation's history. For example, on the day of remembering the history of Korean comfort women on August 14, she designed the meals using flower and butterfly motifs to spread awareness of the official movement.

Kim Min Ji stated that her biggest motivation was from her own personal experiences. She said, "My minimum goal was to make sure that the students didn't have to go and buy snacks, just because the free lunch didn't taste good. That's what I used to do."

Instead of working with an extremely high budget, the schools saved up little by little based on Kim's suggestions. "After saving up on the budget for several days, I would take the money and provide the students with the best meals possible, as often as I can. I wanted the students to feel happy when they eat, at least."

Many students who enjoyed Kim's meals took to Instagram and shared photos of their plates, the most famous of them being the lobster pasta, rainbow burgers, fruit cakes, tornado potato, crab and fried rice, and bean sprout stews. The main meals always seemed to be accompanied by small desserts such as ice cream or crackers.

After working as the schools' nutritionist for seven years, Kim recently decided to leave her post in order to pursue other endeavors. Back in 2016, Kim was awarded by the National Ministory of Education for her efforts as a public dietician.