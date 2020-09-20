Which top 15 personal Instagram accounts have the most followers?

Have you wondered which K-Pop Instagram accounts have the highest number of followers?

On an online community forum, a netizen shared the rankings for the top 15 personal Instagram accounts held by celebrities promoting in Korea. Based on the post, which was published on September 18 KST, the #1 spot was taken by none other than Lisa, consecutively followed by the rest of the BLACKPINK members.

Famous both domestically and internationally, Lisa's account as of the 18th had over 39,290,000 followers. Jennie followed closely behind with over 32,570,000 followers.

Check out the full list of top 15 accounts below:

1. Lisa (39.3m)

2. Jennie (32.6m)

3. Rose (29.3m)

4. Jisoo (28.6m)

5. Chanyeol (22.2m)





6. Sehun (20.6m)





7. Lee Min Ho (19.6m)





8. Jackson (18.9m)





9. Baekhyun (18.7m)





10. G-Dragon (18.7m)





11. Lee Jong Suk (16.5m)





12. IU (15.7m)





13. Park Seo Joon (15.4m)





14. Taeyeon (15.2m)





15. HyunA (14.2m)

Some netizen reactions include:



"WOWWW BLACKPINK gets it alll"

"Didn't expect to see Lee Min Ho on this list! That's awesome"

"I think IU's amazing as a solo singer with lots of fans domestically"

"Not everyday you see all the members in a single group make the top spots"

"Yay, Jackson!"

"Have you all seen Park Seo Joon's Instagram? It's so worth it"

"Lee Jong Suk has so many followers even when he's in the military..."

"I knew about BLACKPINK so the rest is what's really new and interesting for me lol"

"All my faves~"

Which K-Pop related personal Instagrams do you like the most?