Sulli's friend explains they had to speak up because of the lies Sulli's family told on broadcast

Sulli's friend explained why they had to speak up.

The friend 'A', who had revealed that they were friends with Sulli for 15 years, had originally called out the family for not letting Sulli rest in peace. After Sulli's brother apologized, 'A' explained why they felt like they had to speak up. They said, "Sulli is gone, so we are also guilty. I was not going to do anything and we believed that their family was the same. But Sulli's brother used the fact that he was her brother to talk to her fans, and her mother said things that we knew were not true. I understand how I look if I say something about her family. If I'm willing to take that, I hope you realize that I'm not just guessing at what's going on through just a few rants that I heard from Sulli about her family."

Hopefully things will settle down.