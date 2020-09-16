KBS releases official statement after a main building employee tests positive for COVID19 today

On September 16, KBS released an official press statement to address a COVID19-positive case among the station's main building employees.

According to KBS, "Earlier today, we were notified that an employee who works on the 3rd floor of the main KBS building, in charge of audio production, has tested positive for COVID19. After being notified of this news, KBS held an emergency meeting and ordered all main building employees to work from home until tomorrow; we have also requested complete disinfection measures of the entire KBS building. However, as a national broadcasting station in charge of public announcements in the case of emergency crises, a small number of essential employees will continue working while equipped with protective suits and masks."







Meanwhile, media outlets reported approximately 113 new COVID19 cases so far throughout South Korea for September 16. New cases per day have steadily been in the one hundreds in South Korea for the past 2 weeks, following a resurgence of positive cases in late August.

