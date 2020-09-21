Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kwon Tae Eun, former 'Under Nineteen' contestant Choi Yong Hoon, & more to debut in a fusion boy group w/idols, models, & actors

According to media outlet reports on September 22, entertainment agencies A.conic and Stallion Entertainment will be working together to debut a unique, fusion boy group in late October.

The new group will go by the name of WOW, with a total of 7-members. The member lineup includes: former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kwon Tae Eun, former 'Under Nineteen' contestant Choi Yong Hoon (also formerly active as a member of T.E.N), former BIGFLO member Yuseong, models Joo Won Dae and Yoon Da Ro, and actors Jeon Se Jin (also active as a musician) and Lee Pan Do.

According to WOW's management agency, the members of this unique fusion group boast versatility through their extensive modeling experience and training, but also as talented and skilled musicians.



Stay tuned for more updates on WOW's debut.